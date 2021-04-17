Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $343,000 in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 231,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.66.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

