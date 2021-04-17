Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $320,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 96.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TBBK opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

