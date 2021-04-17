Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $15.24 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

