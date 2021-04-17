Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $314,000 Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,788 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,410.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,780 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,031. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMHC opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

