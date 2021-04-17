Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAVE. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.