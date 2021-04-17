Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,386.41

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £113.86 ($148.76) and traded as high as £121.30 ($158.48). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £121.30 ($158.48), with a volume of 107,551 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £114.08 and its 200-day moving average is £113.86. The company has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 51.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 84.50 ($1.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.