Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNMSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

