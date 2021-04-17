SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the March 15th total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SPI opened at $6.22 on Friday. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

