Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 210 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,968,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,746,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $91.83 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $92.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

