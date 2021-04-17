Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,969 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

