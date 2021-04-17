Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.83 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

