Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $738.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.12. The stock has a market cap of $709.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,483.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

