Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1,630.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.73 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $44.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

