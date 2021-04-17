Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SONO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -175.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,797 shares of company stock valued at $17,357,263 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after acquiring an additional 318,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

