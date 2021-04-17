SOMESING Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.98 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $286,228.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00068856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.11 or 0.00308327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.23 or 0.00725784 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,228.20 or 0.99870537 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.62 or 0.00829124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

