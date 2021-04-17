Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $147.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $148.61.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

