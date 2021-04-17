SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMG Industries stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get SMG Industries alerts:

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.