SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMG Industries stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
SMG Industries Company Profile
