SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $65.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.08.

SGH opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

