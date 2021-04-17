SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 418.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of SLM worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.93 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

