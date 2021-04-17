Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $88.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

