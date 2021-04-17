Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Update

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 654,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,997,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of SIMO opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

