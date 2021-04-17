Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIG. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

