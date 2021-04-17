Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $15,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.42. 172,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,881. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $157.24 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

