Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.78. 669,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,093. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

