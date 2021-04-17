Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $252.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,512. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.