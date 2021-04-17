Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.03. 285,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,854. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $138.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

