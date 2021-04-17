Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.78. 885,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.23. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

