Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,717 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $63.24. 59,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,036. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

