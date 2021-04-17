SHPING (SHPING) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $626,745.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $231,718.81 and approximately $626,745.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.75 or 0.00731691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

