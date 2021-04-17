Short Interest in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Increases By 48.8%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA raised their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

