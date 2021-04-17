Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Decreases By 60.2%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $156,322.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.91. 88 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.