Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Decreases By 60.2%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
In related news, insider Global Investors U.S. Allianz sold 5,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $156,322.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
