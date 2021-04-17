Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Grows By 60.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the March 15th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,578,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $10,013,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,604.8% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 100,666 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

