Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Decreases By 30.7%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 662,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $18,003,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

