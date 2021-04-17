Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 63.9%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. The Coretec Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

