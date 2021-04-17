Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 32.2%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. Temenos has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

