Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Drops By 32.2%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. Temenos has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

