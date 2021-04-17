Short Interest in Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Rises By 66.7%

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.95.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

