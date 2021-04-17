Short Interest in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Drops By 28.7%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUMO opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

