Short Interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Decreases By 53.2%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

STEP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,391. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,768,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,605,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,663,000 after buying an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after buying an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 289,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2,255.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

