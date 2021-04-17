Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Decreases By 35.3%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 267,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

