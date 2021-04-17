Short Interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Rises By 102.1%

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Shares of SHGFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 131,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,494. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.