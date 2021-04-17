Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Decreases By 49.1%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 134,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 200,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,107. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

