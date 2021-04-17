Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expands By 53.7%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,009,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.51 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 251,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

