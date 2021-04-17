Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Increases By 176.5%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the March 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $31.37 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

