Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Rises By 73.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ PSCE opened at $6.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
