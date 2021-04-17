Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Drops By 58.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IUS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,017. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

