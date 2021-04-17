Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Expands By 100.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,022,100 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the March 15th total of 509,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.6 days.

Shares of IFNNF opened at $42.30 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.