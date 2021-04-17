Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Decreases By 59.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,793,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 4,288,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,403,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About IGEN Networks
Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.