Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Decreases By 59.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,793,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 4,288,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,403,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About IGEN Networks

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

