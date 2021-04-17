Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Expands By 90.2%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOFSQ stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Hermitage Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $877,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

