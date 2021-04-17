Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Expands By 90.2%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HOFSQ stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Hermitage Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $877,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.21.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
