Short Interest in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Declines By 47.0%

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

H.I.G. Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 35,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,406. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIGA. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

