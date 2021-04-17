Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 67.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE GER opened at $9.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
