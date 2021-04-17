Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Drops By 67.6%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE GER opened at $9.98 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 85,454 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 142,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

